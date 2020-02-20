Eyesore rehab work stalled amid code violations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Work to rehabilitate the Central Warehouse in Albany has stalled as the owner faces several code violations.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the city and the owner are working together to bring the building up to code so it can be used in the future.

“The challenge is that there is concrete that falls off of that building; it is not a safe building to enter,” she said. “In order to become more compliant with our codes, he needs to provide us with a report from a structural engineer. We also need for that building to be made weather-tight.”

NEWS10 ABC has reported on the New York City owner’s plans for an antique and arts showcase in the building with advertising wraps on the side. However, the code violations and back taxes were holding up the project.

Sheehan said if the owner can’t get the building up to code, the city will seek out other investment.

