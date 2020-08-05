Extended School Year program closed August 5 due to fire damage at Shaker High School, meal pick up resumes

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While the Department of Health completed its investigation following the teacher that tested positive for COVID-19 at Shaker High School, the school’s Extended Year Program will not be functioning on Wednesday due to damage from a fire at the school.

School officials said the program will be closed for another day and they will provide families with another update on Thursday.

For families picking up summer meals, they will be available for pick up at Shaker High School from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

If delivery is needed, it can be coordinated. If you have any questions, please contact Lisa Ostrowski, Food Service Director at 518-785-8591, ext. 3143 or Lisaostrowski@ncolonie.org.

