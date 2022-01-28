Explore the Collar City during the first Troy Night Out of 2022
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Night Out is returning to the Collar City on January 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can check out Downtown Troy’s shops, galleries and restaurants.
“New Yorkers aren’t the type to let a little chill in the air stop them from enjoying a great night out in Troy,” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director, Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “From art openings to live music, dinner specials, and stores open late, those who take a winter walk through our downtown core will be rewarded with something new to explore around every corner.”
Participating businesses include:
- River Street Market. Food, vendors and live music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- No Fun, a live music venue.
- Arts Center of the Capital Region. Opening of two exhibits from local artists.
- Annick Designs. Artisan jewelry, crystals, minerals, stained glass and home decor.
- 518 Craft. Schmaltz Brewing Company tap and tasting room.
- Café Euphoria, Troy’s new trans/gender nonconforming worker owned restaurant and community space
- La Capital Tacos
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
- Whiskey Pickle
A full list of happenings during January Troy Night Out can be found on the Downtown Troy website.