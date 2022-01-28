Explore the Collar City during the first Troy Night Out of 2022

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Night Out is returning to the Collar City on January 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can check out Downtown Troy’s shops, galleries and restaurants.

“New Yorkers aren’t the type to let a little chill in the air stop them from enjoying a great night out in Troy,” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director, Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “From art openings to live music, dinner specials, and stores open late, those who take a winter walk through our downtown core will be rewarded with something new to explore around every corner.”

Participating businesses include:

River Street Market. Food, vendors and live music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No Fun, a live music venue.

Arts Center of the Capital Region. Opening of two exhibits from local artists.

Annick Designs. Artisan jewelry, crystals, minerals, stained glass and home decor.

518 Craft. Schmaltz Brewing Company tap and tasting room.

Café Euphoria, Troy’s new trans/gender nonconforming worker owned restaurant and community space

La Capital Tacos

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Whiskey Pickle

A full list of happenings during January Troy Night Out can be found on the Downtown Troy website.