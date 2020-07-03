Explore history at the Rice Homestead in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local historical society has decided to open its doors to the public to keep their history alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mayfield Historical Society will be giving free tours to visitors every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the summer at the Rice Homestead located on Riceville Road in Mayfield.

The doors opened on July 1, and visitors can experience the history of the homestead as they walk through time and relive what it was like to live between the 1700s and 1900s.

The exhibit includes photographs, artifacts, tools, and hundreds of memorabilia items to explore while learning about the life of Oliver Rice and his family as well as many businesses located throughout the Mayfield area. The historical society is also celebrating the 400-year anniversary of the Mayflower voyage of which the Rice family has two ancestral connections with a hand built replica of the ship.

Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the picnic tables on the grounds when the homestead is open.

The Rice Homestead is located at 328 Riceville Road in Mayfield. For more information or to schedule a tour on a day when the Homestead is not open, please call 518-332-0538.

