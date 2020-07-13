Experts say UVC mobile disinfecting system could light the way in virus fight

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Experts say UVC light can be used to disinfect surfaces affected by COVID-19 contamination.

“I can go to bed now and I can sleep at nighttime knowing that I have done everything that I could possibly do to make our clients feel safe,” said Mary Martin.

Martin is the owner of Mary Martin and Company Day Salon in Saratoga Springs. She purchased an UVC mobile high power ultraviolet disinfection system from XtraLight Manufacturing.

“The machine goes from room to room. After a client leaves we roll it, plug it in, then we leave the room, and it starts disinfecting,” she said.

The mobile UVC System is a germicidal ultraviolet system that is intended to disinfect high touch surfaces and areas. Experts said direct and indirect exposure to UVC rays can cause temporary loss of vision and sunburn. The operator must cover any exposed skin and towards themselves or any other person. The product emits 254nm wavelength of UVC energy

Jerry Caroom is the CEO of XtraLight Manufacturing. Their products are engineered and manufactured in Houston. Caroom said the machines can put people’s minds at ease.

“People and customers need some assurance that they are walking into a clean and safe space. This system does just that. All UVC light for some duration of time will kill any virus,” said Caroom.

Robert Karlicek is a professor of electrical computer and systems engineering and director of the Center for Lighting Enabled Systems and Applications at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Karlicek said the UVC light includes one thing that can really get rid of the virus.

“If you are going to kill germs, viruses, microbes, or fungus with UVC radiation, you need a certain number of photons that converts directly to a dose,” said Karlicek.

Even though UVC radiation can be dangerous to people’s skin and eyes, Martin said the benefits outweigh the dangers.

“I’m getting more clients because of the machine. All of us are because it’s just what the machine does. It’s a safety precaution to the highest level,” said she.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES