Experts answer questions about possible Ellis, St. Peter’s merger

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community conversation was held Thursday over a controversial hospital merger in the Capital Region.

The merger would combine Ellis Medicine and St. Peter’s Health Partners under Trinity Health. It’s left some worried about losing services, especially for those living in underserved communities.

Among those services is Ellis’s Bellevue Women’s Center.

“Saint Peter’s is interested in all of Ellis. The women’s services, the cardiac services, the mental health services,” Ellis Hospital CEO Paul Milton said. “If Bellevue wasn’t part of it, which is a significant part of Ellis, Saint Peter’s would not be interested in Ellis.”

The health department still needs to sign off on the management agreement, and it has to be approved by the governor’s office. That has not happened, yet.

If it is approved, no services would change for at least two years. A full merger with St. Peter’s wouldn’t happen until the end of that two years.