FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local health insurance company is teaming up with a health technology company to help curb drug addiction and increase access to treatment.

CDPHP has joined forces with Valera Health to expand member access to mental health and substance use services.

They will be rolling out new digital tools, including a smart phone app that allows members to engage with their care team and gives case managers real-time insight into a member’s health status.