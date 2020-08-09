2 killed in one-car crash in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people died in a one-car crash on Saturday on I-890 in the town of Rotterdam.
The crash happened at 11:59 p.m. Troopers responded to a vehicle on the south shoulder roadway near exit 9A.
Latara Chandler, 32, of Troy, died at the scene. Five other people were transported to Albany Medical Center where 11-year-old Elon Carter later died. A 14-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman were treated for critical injuries.
An investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.
