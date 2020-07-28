Excelsior College’s President Baldwin retiring

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — James N. Baldwin, the president and chief executive officer of Excelsior College, is retiring on Friday. Baldwin became president in October 2016, after serving as executive vice president since September 2014.

Baldwin is only the third president of the College since its founding in 1971. “He has done an excellent job of providing leadership to the College at a time filled with change,” said Helen Benjamin, chair of the Excelsior College Board of Trustees. “Jim was faced with challenges that, with the help of his team, he turned into opportunities and set the College on a path of transformation.”

A strong believer in the transformational power of education, Baldwin focused on helping adult learners complete their degrees and providing career training. His tenure also introduced the concept of “servant leadership” to the campus culture.

Baldwin spent most of his career in education, first in public schools and then in government. In a February statement announcing Baldwin’s upcoming retirement, the school said a national search was underway for his replacement. Since then, the school has announced Dr. David Schejbal as its incoming fourth president of Excelsior College.

