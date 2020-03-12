Events at Proctors, UPH, theRep postponed through April 12

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theater in Schenectady has postponed all upcoming public performances through April 12th, following restrictions on public gatherings imposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.

The announcement affects all public performances, movies, and rentals at Proctors, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs and theRep in Albany.

Governor Cuomo on Thursday banned gatherings of 500 or more people. Proctors says the postponement is due to the governor’s restrictions as well as industry decisions.

The box office at all three locations will remain open through the weekend. The respective box offices will reach out to patrons with tickets to any postponed events to issue a credit.