Event held to sanitize, disinfect first responder vehicles, equipment

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A drive through sanitization station took place in Montgomery County on Tuesday to help keep first responders safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fultonville event was hosted by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara with Quick Response, and it focused on the disinfection and sanitization of first responder vehicles and equipment. According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus is primarily transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes.

Santbarbara said the event would bring the community together as well as thank first responders and those on the front lines.

“Even during these challenging times now, as things begin to reopen, they are still out there; they are doing more work now than they have ever seen before,” he said. “They have always been there for our communities to respond. Fires still happen; emergencies still happen; people still need to get to the hospital. These are the people that are there to make sure that happens. So this partnership is about our community.”

Santabarbara said there will be another sanitization event in Schenectady County next week.

