Evacuations underway after possible gas leak in Town of Gilboa

GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are investigating a possible pipeline rupture in the Town of Gilboa.

The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office said the call for a potential leak came in around 7:30 p.m. and is in the area of Keyserkill Road. The pipeline has been shut down, and officials with Enterprise Products Partners, which owns the pipeline, are headed to the area.

Roughly 50 households are being evacuated from the Towns of Broome, Fulton and Gilboa. It is a voluntary evacuation. Those who choose to do so are being brought to the Middleburgh Evacuation Shelter on Cotton Hill Road.

The possible pipeline rupture has no odor, but people were smelling propane and reported seeing fog. It’s the same propane line that has had issues in the past. A similar incident happened 10 years ago.

“The operator of the pipeline — Enterprise Products — has shut down the pipeline between Oneonta and Selkirk, and representatives are responding. At this time, no readings on any meters. Schoharie County Office of Emergency Services made notification to residents in the area to evacuate and shelter, and a shelter has been established at the Newtown of Middleburgh Emergency Shelter.”

Keyserkill Road is closed in both directions for miles. People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

It is unclear when people will be able to return to their homes.

