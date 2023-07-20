SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Essity, a Tork professional hygiene brand, is closing its tissue manufacturing sites in New York State to consolidate production in other states. The New York sites include the South Glens Falls paper mill, Greenwich converting facility and Saratoga Springs warehouse/distribution center.

“It is never easy to decide to close a manufacturing operation,” said Michael Olive, plant director for Essity’s sites in New York. “Our operations in upstate New York have had a long, productive history and have always benefited from the extraordinary commitment of our employees. This decision is in no way a reflection on the skills, capabilities or dedication of our employees here. We are grateful for their decades of service and the support we have always received from the surrounding community.”

The South Glens Falls paper mill has already stopped papermaking operations, while the Greenwich and Saratoga Springs sites with remain open as needed for a smooth transition for customers. There are about 300 employees across the three locations.

Essity said the layoffs of employees at the South Glens Falls location will begin around October 20. Layoffs at the Greenwich and Saratoga Springs sites will begin at later dates.

All employees will receive at least 90 days’ notice of the date of their layoff, said Essity. Employees will also get a severance package and an opportunity to transfer to other Essity manufacturing sites.

Tork products include tissues, paper towels, hand soap, wipes, and other hygiene accessories. Essity will continue manufacturing at facilities in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio and Alabama.