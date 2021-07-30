Erie Canalway photo contest accepting entries for 2022 calendar

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 15th annual Erie Canalway photo contest is now open, and organizers are calling for submissions by August 27.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor said images should convey the unique character of local canals and canal communities. Photos must be taken somewhere along the 524-mile stretch of Upstate New York where the canal system runs—encompassing the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and over 230 communities.

The contest offers four categories: “On the Water,” “Along the Trail,” “Canal Communities,” and “Classic Canal.” Judges select first, second, and third place winners in each category, plus 12 honorable mentions.

Entries must be submitted digitally by August 27 and be in horizontal landscape format. Winners will be included in the 2022 Erie Canalway calendar. Official contest rules and entry forms are available online.