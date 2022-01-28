Erie Canalway hosting February fitness challenge

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Empire State Trail in Waterford

The Empire State Trail in Waterford that runs along the Erie Canalway Trail (NYS Parks)

Trending on NEWS10

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is hosting the FEBRUARY 15 Canalway Challenge. New Yorkers can participate by walking, running, hiking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing 15 miles during the month of February.

Participants can log miles at national, state and local parks, on the Canalway Trail, or even in their own neighborhoods. Any location within the boundaries of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor counts.  

“With the upcoming Olympic Games and a focus on physical fitness, we hope the FEBRUARY 15 Challenge will provide an incentive for people to get up, get out, and get active to achieve their own fitness goals,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “Getting out this winter is an excellent way to explore the Canalway Corridor’s seasonal beauty and start a fitness habit that can last all year.”  

Participants can track their miles on a fitness app and online challenge log, and upload a photo at the end to earn their 15-miler badge. You can sign up on the Erie Canalway website. Registration is free and open to individuals, teams, and organizations.

The Erie Canalway hosts several different challenges open throughout the year. You can sign up for the 15, 90, 180 or 360 mile challenges. The organization even offers a 1st mile challenge for people of all abilities.

Four national parks, 24 state parks, and nine New York State historic sites are within the boundaries of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. The corridor encompasses 23 counties and spans 524 miles across upstate New York.  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19