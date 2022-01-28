Erie Canalway hosting February fitness challenge

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is hosting the FEBRUARY 15 Canalway Challenge. New Yorkers can participate by walking, running, hiking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing 15 miles during the month of February.

Participants can log miles at national, state and local parks, on the Canalway Trail, or even in their own neighborhoods. Any location within the boundaries of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor counts.

“With the upcoming Olympic Games and a focus on physical fitness, we hope the FEBRUARY 15 Challenge will provide an incentive for people to get up, get out, and get active to achieve their own fitness goals,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “Getting out this winter is an excellent way to explore the Canalway Corridor’s seasonal beauty and start a fitness habit that can last all year.”

Participants can track their miles on a fitness app and online challenge log, and upload a photo at the end to earn their 15-miler badge. You can sign up on the Erie Canalway website. Registration is free and open to individuals, teams, and organizations.

The Erie Canalway hosts several different challenges open throughout the year. You can sign up for the 15, 90, 180 or 360 mile challenges. The organization even offers a 1st mile challenge for people of all abilities.

Four national parks, 24 state parks, and nine New York State historic sites are within the boundaries of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. The corridor encompasses 23 counties and spans 524 miles across upstate New York.