Erie Canal anticipates reopening locks

ERIE CANAL (NEWS10) — The New York State Canal Corporation released a notice to mariners on Tuesday with an updated schedule for reopening the Erie Canal system. They attribute the high water levels and flows causing closures throughout Central New York to recent heavy rainfall.
Weather-related issues along the entire canal system will keep many sections “closed for at least the next 10 days or until flows recede and conditions become safe again for navigation.” Still, on the Erie Canal, they anticipate:
- Lock E-2 (Waterford) – Lock E-7 (Niskayuna): Opening at 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 26
- Lock E-8 (Rotterdam) – Lock E-13 (Yosts): Opening in phases starting on Friday, August 27 as flows from the Schoharie Creek recede and movable dams get reinstalled to build navigation pool
- Lock E-14 (Canajoharie) – Lock E-15 (Fort Plain): Opening at 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 26
- Lock E-16 (St. Johnsville) – Lock E-20 (Whitesboro): Opening at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25
- Lock E-21 (New London) – Lock E-25 (May’s Point): Opening in phases starting on Friday, September 3 as water levels recede within Oneida Lake and the Oswego and Seneca River basins
