ER nurse talks moving back home after taking measures to protect family from COVID-19

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stark family enjoys doing your typical pandemic activities to pass the time at home, like trying their hands at baking together or living room Nerf wars. These are all things they couldn’t do when COVID first broke out.

Husband and father of three Kyle Stark spent months living in an ice fishing shanty in the yard. He tried to avoid bringing the virus home from his job as an ER nurse.

“I know it was pretty hard on my wife having to do it all on her own while I was out getting to watch TV and building Legos out there while she’s stuck working on taking care of everybody and becoming almost like a single mom,” he admits to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton, now close to one year since the day he first started spending nights in the shanty.

Stark was one of many medical professionals who moved to basements, hotels, or creative arrangements to try and protect their families in the early days of the pandemic, but he says he started to think about moving back inside as everyone learned more about preventing infection.

“The hospitals weren’t prepared in the beginning, right? This was totally unexpected, and because we had the big PPE scare where we needed more ventilators, we needed more masks, gowns, eye protection and stuff that nobody really had at the time, it got me really nervous and thinking about the kids and my wife,” Stark remembers. “What made me feel better is, you know we actually got to the point where we actually had the equipment better to cover ourselves.”

“I knew why I was [living in the shanty], because I wanted to make sure everybody was safe and that I wasn’t bringing anything home from work, but it got to the point where it was not worth being away from family. Yes, I work in the ER, I’m a volunteer firefighter in the community, but family comes first.”

He adds what drove the decision home for him was a different medical emergency.

“My daughter is a type one diabetic, and my wife woke me up in the middle of the night because she was having a diabetic emergency where her sugar was really low. We actually had to call the ambulance that night, but by the time they arrived, the shot I had given her had woken her up. That absolutely really made me want to stay in the house,” Stark remembers.

He says he knew then he had to be there for his family. Even with a second COVID case wave after the winter holidays, he was able to get vaccinated and keep up his personal cleaning habits to avoid moving out again.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a locker room with a shower at work that we can use, so generally I shower at work, dress in extra clothes I brought with me, then bag up my work clothes and leave them in my truck or out in the garage until they’re ready to be washed. I also have a spray bottle filled with alcohol that I use to spray down my prosthetic legs, since those really can’t come in the shower with me,” Stark explains.

He says all the precautions are worth it to keep the family safe, but also because the shanty was pretty lonely.

“The kids would be here on the porch or in the yard so we could see each other and talk and play games, but you know it’s just not the same,” Stark says.

“When you’re used to being in a house with three kids and a hound dog and cats, being alone you definitely need something to pass the time,” he says while holding a Lego replica of the Millennium Falcon he assembled during sleepless nights in the shanty.