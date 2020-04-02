Equipment closed at all Saratoga Springs city parks

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Saratoga Springs has closed equipment at all 29 of the city’s parks.

According to the deputy commissioner, equipment such as basketball courts and playgrounds are now closed.

The city of Saratoga Springs declared a state of emergency on March 13. Since that day, Mayor Meg Kelly has urged the city to practice social distancing. However, Kelly said some are not taking the precautions seriously.

On Tuesday, members of City Hall said those who fail to follow the guidelines of social distancing will receive a warning and even a fine of up to $250.

The closures are in effect until further notice.

