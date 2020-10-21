Equinox Thanksgiving dinner will go on this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lot of events have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the annual Equinox Thanksgiving community dinner will go on but in a different setting.

Determined to help those in need, Equinox is canceling in-person preparations, but they’re revamping to help more than ever. They will be outsourcing the prep to local restaurants, and volunteer drivers will pickup the meals and provide a contactless delivery.

They’re on a fundraising campaign of over $100,000 as they look to purchase at least 11,000 meals this year. They said, without volunteers, none of it would be possible.

“We really rely on these volunteers so the rest of the staff can continue to provide services to youth and adults impacted by domestic violence, addiction, mental health disorders, or homelessness, whatever the case may be. We’re blessed to be able to continue those services that are needed now more than ever.”

The Equinox hotline will open on Monday, October 26 and close Friday, November 20, which is earlier than normal to ensure they can meet everyone’s needs.

