ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Preparations for the Equinox Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner (“T-Day”) are going according to plan. Equinox remains cautious due to COVID but is looking forward to hosting the 53rd annual dinner.

Equinox is a human services organization in the Capital Region with the mission of “Changing lives and strengthening communities in the Capital Region through a continuum of human services.” Equinox plans to keep up the holiday traditional by raising funds to purchase dinners from local restaurants and caterers.

Christina Buff Rajotte, Equinox Director of Development & Marketing, comments “With this continued support of our community, despite the pandemic over the past two years, we were able to purchase more than 10,500 meals with all the trimmings last year,” “We turn to our generous community, again this year, to raise $100,000, so we can continue to preserve this cherished community tradition and meet all the needs so no one is without a holiday meal. We anticipate an increase in meal requests due to the impact of inflation—skyrocketing food, gas, and utilities costs—stretching the already limited resources of some of our neighbors.” Any surplus donations will benefit other Equinox programs, which provide support and opportunity—365 days a year—to youth and adults impacted by domestic violence, addictions, mental health disorders, and homelessness.”