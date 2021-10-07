Equinox hosts 7th annual ThanksGathering celebration

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Equinox held its annual ThanksGathering celebration on Thursday to help raise money for the big dinner the organization holds during the holiday season.

Around 200 people were in attendance for the seventh annual event to help fund Equinox’s programs. The event marked the unofficial kickoff to the planning and execution of the annual Thanksgiving dinner that helps thousands in the area.

In 2020, they helped around 11,000 people with the dinner.

“All that was raised tonight will help so many people, and again, we live in an awesome community, an amazing Capital District community, that never lets us down.”

This year will be the 52nd year that Equinox is giving out Thanksgiving dinner.

