Ephratah man facing animal abuse charges after injured, malnourished dogs seized

EPHRARAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ephratah man is facing multiple charges for animal abuse. Lawrence Banick was charged with three counts of Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance or Medical Care.

Investigators were called to Banick’s Cromer Road residence in February where they found three Pit bull mixes suffering from a variety of ailments.

A female dog was unable to stand or walk and was visibly extremely underfed. Two males had open wounds. One was visibly underfed and had a severe infection on his face; the other male, while seemingly of healthy weight, also had infected wounds.

Animal control took the three dogs to a local veterinarian where the female was euthanized due to a neurological condition that made her unable to swallow and would cause her to slowly starve. The two males were treated for their wounds and infections.

Both males needed to have dozens of porcupine quills removed. The quills were described as “shortened,” as they had been broken off with portions left embedded in the skin for an undetermined number of days, according to police.

Banick relinquished ownership of the two males, and they have since been adopted by new families. Police said both dogs are now thriving.

Banick was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ephratah Court.