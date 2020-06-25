‘Enough is Enough!’: Troy City Council President wants crackdown on illegal fireworks

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City Council President Carmella Mantello wants city officials to create a police fireworks team to handle increased firework complaints in Troy.

In a letter, Mantello called on Mayor Patrick Madden and Chief of Police Brian Owens to create a two-person responsible for dealing with nightly fireworks complaints.

“Enough is enough,” Mantello states in her letter, saying efforts by Madden and other neighboring cities don’t work:

“It’s time to dedicate our resources to stopping this huge quality of life illegal activity. Especially for neighbors with PTSD and pets.” Carmella Mantello

Troy City Council President

Mantello proposes that the two-person team of officers would be dedicated solely to complaints about fireworks. They would prioritize immediate response to fireworks calls, even when the Troy Police Department is caught up with other matters, like violence, deaths, emergencies, or other major incidents.

Mantello says other municipalities in the state with similar programs are successful.

She also says residents would be more helpful if they include specific addresses and block numbers in complaints and calls.

