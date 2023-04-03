COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Make your way to Peebles Island State Park on April 15 for a fun day for kids of all ages! Kids Day will run from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, so keep an eye on the forecast and come prepared!

There will be nature craft stations, guided walks, a scavenger hunt, building a bluebird house, and more! There is a limited number of bluebird houses with a limit of 1 per family.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. All children must be accompanied by an adult. There are no food or drinks available for purchase, so please plan accordingly. Questions can be directed to Susan at geoteach98@aol.com.