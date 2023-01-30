ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for a new location to get in some weekly fitness? The Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York has you covered!

Every Tuesday and Thursday through the end of March, participants can head to the Cornerstone at the Plaza for free fitness classes. Classes are open to everyone regardless of age, fitness level, or experience, but all participants must sign a waiver. Participants must also bring their own exercise mats and towels.

Tuesdays are designated for pilates with The Hot Yoga Spot. On Thursdays, there will be Zumba with Anzala. All classes run from 5 to 6 p.m. To register, click on the link and sign up for the class you would like to attend.

Directions: