ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 9, visitors to the Empire State Plaza will be treated to free carriage ridges and ice demonstrations. There will also be a PDT Catering food truck on site that will sell hot beverages and meals every Saturday.

The carriage rides by A Time to Remember Carriage and Sleigh Rides will operate from 1 to 4 p.m. Free demonstrations by an ice sculptor from The Ice Farm will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Both events were supposed to happen at the annual Holiday Tree Lighting but were rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The food truck will be at the Empire State Plaza ice rink from noon to 7 p.m. weather permitting. The menu includes burgers, chicken tenders, french fries, and poutine. Visitors can also purchase hot and cold beverages and desserts.