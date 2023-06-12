ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Pine Bush Preserve is hosting three summer evening events on June 14, July 12, and August 16. The Discovery Center will extend operations until 7:30 p.m.

“Nature Night Out was a huge success last year,” said Christopher Hawver, Executive Director of the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission. “As a staff, we see the immense enjoyment and use of preserve trails evidenced by full parking lots starting at 4 p.m. on summer evenings. We are happy to provide a relaxing atmosphere with live music, seating, and food trucks for our engaged audience. Come on out and enjoy!”

Tacos Diablos and Mr. Ding-A-Ling will have food trucks on site. Live music will be provided by Albany High School’s Jazzmanian Devils. Visitors can also go on StoryWalk adventures on the Karner Barrens blue trail with the book Mister Karner Blue written and illustrated by students from Guilderland.