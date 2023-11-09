ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Stewart’s Shops Customers can enjoy a 99-cent single scoop cone on Saturday in honor of Veterans Day. Stewart’s supports over 140 veteran groups yearly with monetary and product donations.

This year, Stewart’s donated $50,000 to the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition (VCHC) to support the Foreverly House Project. Once completed, this will be the only facility in New York that houses homeless veteran women and their children.

“Through the last 40 years, Veterans & Community Housing Coalition has developed a continuum of housing opportunities and support services for our homeless veterans. Foreverly will serve an unmet target population of homeless veteran moms and their children. This program will be the first of its kind in the state.” said Cheryl Hage-Perez, an Executive Board Liaison, focusing on the development of the Foreverly House Project.