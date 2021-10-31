Environmental conservation officer rescues porcupine in Sullivan County

Officer Charles Eyler III, wearing protective gloves, handling an injured female porcupine at Trevor Zoo

SULLIVAN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Did you know that porcupine territory extends well into Upstate New York?

Earlier this month, an environmental conservation officer received reports of a sick and injured porcupine in a Sullivan County backyard. When he arrived, Officer Charles Eyler noted that the animal was alive, but could barely move.

An animal rehabilitator from the Trevor Zoo in Millbrook helped Eyler with the porcupine. They carefully lifted her into a container and transported her to the zoo.

The porcupine will stay there until she’s well enough to be released back into the wild.

