Employees hit a third time by MyPayrollHR

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Customers of MyPayrollHR hit the ground running on Monday to reverse damage that’s been done to their accounts.

This comes after people were alerted late Friday to multiple pay checks being withdrawn.

Since the scandal broke, people have been hit not once, but in some cases three times by the company attempting to withdraw funds.

“I was just checking my bank account all day today just waiting for the money to be returned. I did not think they would try again,” said victim Brooke Taney.

State and local investigations have been launched. But next up for a lot of companies is finding another pay roll company.

“It sounds like something you would hear in a movie. You wouldn’t think it would strike so close to home,” said co-owner of Helping Angels Robert Cohen.

Cohen and his business partner spent hours driving across the Capital Region hand-delivering money from their internal account to their employees.

“I hope they’re brought to justice. I hope justice can be served,” said Cohen.