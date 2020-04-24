NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Health Department said it is responding to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Van Rensselaer Manor after an employee tested positive.
In a statement, the county said VRM is working with the health department to safeguard patient care and safety.
The employee last worked Monday and was tested Tuesday before receiving the positive results on Thursday. The county said residents are being monitored for symptoms and visitation has been suspended since the beginning of March.
The North Greenbush facility has about 360 residents.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Former nurse drives from NJ to deliver roses to Albany Med coronavirus patients
- Building Homefront Gardens amid pandemic
- Employee tests positive for coronavirus at North Greenbush nursing home
- New Yorkers struggle to get unemployment amid surge in claims
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for charity special set amid COVID-19 pandemic