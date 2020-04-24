Employee tests positive for coronavirus at North Greenbush nursing home

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Health Department said it is responding to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Van Rensselaer Manor after an employee tested positive.

In a statement, the county said VRM is working with the health department to safeguard patient care and safety.

The employee last worked Monday and was tested Tuesday before receiving the positive results on Thursday. The county said residents are being monitored for symptoms and visitation has been suspended since the beginning of March.

The North Greenbush facility has about 360 residents.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES