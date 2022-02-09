MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 36-year-old is dead after a fall from the DeCrescente Distributing Company Inc. building in Mechanicville. New York State Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 211 North Main Street.

In a statement from BBL Construction and DeCrescente Distributing Company, the person was an employee of a contractor working on the DeCrescente warehouse expansion project. Police said no foul play is suspected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the person who passed away. State Police and emergency personnel responded promptly and remain on the scene. Safety is the number one priority of both companies, and we will work with authorities to conduct a thorough review of the incident,” said BBL Construction and DeCrescente Distributing Company in a statement.

The identity of the person has not been released yet. Police said the incident is still under investigation.