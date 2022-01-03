Employee arrested for allegedly stabbing guest at motel in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motel employee has been arrested for reportedly stabbing a guest at Super 8 on Wolf Road in Colonie. The Colonie Police Department said Reginald Scott, 34, of Albany was arrested on January 1.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the motel for a report of a disturbance. After an investigation, police said a fight had taken place between a motel guest and a motel employee.

During the fight, police said the employee stabbed the guest, resulting in a stab wound and punctured lung. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and is recovering. Scott was later taken into custody.

Charges

Assault in the first degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Scott was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail pending an upcoming preliminary hearing.