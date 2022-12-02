ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire “Skate” Plaza ice rink is opening today, December 2. Partake in a classic winter activity right outside of the New York State Capital building.

The rink opens at noon on December 2 with NYS Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy celebrating the season and providing details about what’s to come for winter at the plaza. Opening day will also feature music from 6 to 8 p.m. by DJ Ketchup.

Rink Hours

Tuesday through Friday Noon to 3 p.m. 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday Noon to 2 p.m. 3 to 5 p.m. 6 to 8 p.m.

The rink will be open on three Mondays December 26 January 16 February 20



The cost to skate is completely free if you have your own skates. If not, skate rentals are $4 for adults, and $3 for children 12 and younger, a photo ID is required to rent skates. Luckily, every Saturday is Hannaford’s free skate rental Saturday. Lockers, skate rentals, and refreshments are available in the glass pavilion adjacent to the rink. Children’s helmets and ice walkers/trainers for beginning skaters are also available free of charge.