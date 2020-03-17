Emergency Services Center opens in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An emergency operations center was activated in Saratoga County Tuesday.
It includes a 50 member staff to communicate with services on the street to make sure those who need help are getting it, especially seniors.
The sheriff’s department also activated a special needs registry made up of 86 elderly people in the county.
Sheriff Michael Zuro said all of his deputies have masks, gowns and gloves to keep them getting the virus while on a call.
