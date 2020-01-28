Emergency order banning fentanyl substances nears expiration date

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down on a Drug Enforcement Agency emergency order that made all fentanyl-related substances illegal.

“It’s critical that it does not expire to protect the vulnerable in society. We don’t want to lose one more,” says New York Senator George Amedore.

The two-year national mandate runs out February 6. Albany County District Attorney David Soares says this order was the only way his office could put two drug dealers behind bars Thursday — 31-year-old Nicholas Uzzo and 38-year-old Jeffery Letzelter.

Press releases from Soares’ office identify Letzelter as a repeat drug dealer who accepted a guilty plea for selling fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone. Uzzo was sentenced to three years on charges of criminally negligent homicide and criminal sale of a controlled substance. As NEWS10 reported, two of Uzzo’s customers suffered overdoses and one died after taking fentanyl Uzzo sold them as cocaine.

“That man died with his children sleeping upstairs,” Soares says. “What people need to understand is that with these illegal substances, you’re putting your life at risk and you have no idea where it’s coming from, it’s made in a lab, with no safety labels or seals. The bottom line is these are not substances that have any business in the community.”

“On top of that, the problem we’re increasingly seeing is fentanyl cut with other substances. For instance, marijuana sold on the street can be laced with fentanyl. You just don’t know,” Soares explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Soares says fentanyl is tricky because it’s not technically an opioid and its chemical structure is easily changed.

“The chemists were figuring out ways of altering the composition of these products before we were even getting our hands on them and so although the product that we have is extremely deadly, because the composition is different and those analogues are not against the law to be in possession of, we can’t hold offenders accountable,” he explains.

Congress has until midnight February 6 to extend the DEA mandate. Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo pledged in his state of the state address to ban all fentanyl derivatives in New York.

“I would say it’s about time. I’ve been pushing for fentanyl legislation for years. It always passes the

Amedore himself has sponsored and pushed through a number of bills to schedule fentanyl and crack down on those who distribute it.

“Lawmakers need to do the right thing here and expand the definitions and the schedules. This is again a very deadly substance that is increasing the fatality rates in New York,” says Senator Amedore.

But until New York legislation gets passed, people could be made vulnerable if the national emergency on fentanyl runs out.

“We know that they’ve blotted out the sun with the impeachment proceedings, but there are some other issues that they need to address and we are hoping there is bipartisan support,” Soares says.