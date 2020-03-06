Interactive Radar

Emergency demolition shut down streets in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An emergency demolition in the city of Amsterdam caused several road closures in the surrounding area Friday.

Amsterdam City Engineer Mike Clark said the building was foreclosed by the city several years ago and recently suffered a partial wall collapse, which posed a possible danger to anyone passing by.

The closures, which affected West Main Street, Carmichael Street and Anne Street, were expected to end at 4 p.m.

