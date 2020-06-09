Ellis Medicine employees take a knee in honor of George Floyd

Local
Posted:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Employees of Ellis Medicine made a visible statement at all Ellis locations on Tuesday by kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

Employees showed their support of the Black Lives Matter and White Coats for Black Lives movements as well as taking a stand against police brutality.

The demonstration started at noon as the funeral services for Floyd began.

The Director of Marketing and Communications said the demonstration showed where Ellis stands as an organization and as one of the largest employers in the area.

