Ellis Medicine cancels most visitation in response to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ellis Hospital, McClellan Street Health Center, Medical Center of Clifton Park Emergent Care, and Bellevue Women’s Center, have suspended all routine visitation to patients.
Overnight stays are prohibited, and no one is allowed to visit any patient with a pending or positive COVID-19 test. No visitors under the age of 16 may enter their facilities.
There are few exceptions, including:
- Obstetric patients at Bellevue and the Emergency Department may have one visitor
- NICU patients may have a birth parent and their significant other present, neither of whom may leave the patient’s room
- End-of-life patients may have two visitors
- A family member who plays a significant role for a patient with disruptive behavior may visit to assist with care
- Patients with altered mental status or developmental delays may have a visitor, provided the visitor is a caregiver providing safety
- Minors may have one visitor
- Surgery patients may have a visitor who must leave immediately after the procedure
- Patients with an outpatient or office appointment for radiation therapy, neurology, wound care, infusion, laboratory, or radiology may have someone with them
LATEST STORIES:
- 3/18/20: Brighter Skies for this Wednesday Afternoon
- Coronavirus relief package making its way to President’s desk after major hold-up
- Brady’s former teammate, Section 2 player surprised about quarterback’s departure
- A local church offers drive-thru blessings
- Sammy Friday IV leaving Siena men’s basketball program