Eleven arrested for Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Comptroller’s

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of Extinction Rebellion’s acts of civil disobedience in the Capital Region calling for immediate divestment from fossil fuels, police arrested 11 people on Friday.

Sixty members of Extinction Rebellion occupied the state Comptroller’s Office on State Street starting at noon.

The protestors staged a die-in with singing and dancing in creepy, red-stained costumes.

Albany police broke a streak on Friday, arresting non-violent protesters for the first time in over a year after the building owner asked them to intervene. Police announced they would start arresting protestors at 1:45 p.m., arresting 11 by 2 p.m.

“I’m just a normal person, acting on the urgency I feel and the courage I can find to inspire other normal people to act,” says arrested Extinction Rebellion member Bug Nichols in a statement. “If I knew that markets, technology, and government could be trusted to stop the ecological and climate emergency, I would not be spending my Friday sitting on the floor of a lobby or a jail cell.”

