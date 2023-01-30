TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Troy Public Utilities department, elevated levels of lead have been detected in some of the 60 homes and buildings tested around the City of Troy. While the city’s water source is free of lead, the contamination could be from the lead water service lines or interior lead plumbing.

City officials say residents living in a home built before 1975 who have not had a water service inspection by the Department of Public Utilities should contact the department as soon as possible at (518) 237-0343. Technicians will come and inspect your home free of charge.

Additional information and instructions will be sent to city residents via mail this week. The City Council and a Public Utilities Committee are planning to meet to set spending parameters for funding that will be made available to assist residents who need to replace lead service pipes.

Residents who would like to have a technician inspect the type of water service going into their homes can call (518) 237-0343 to set up an appointment. The City also recommends the following steps to reduce exposure to lead in your water: