Elementary student in Gloversville district positive for COVID-19

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An elementary student in the Gloversville Enlarged School District has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The child attends Park Terrace Elementary School and is experiencing mild symptoms. The student hasn’t been in school since September 11.

The school district said it provided the names of anyone exposed to the child on that date to the Fulton County Department of Health. All potential exposures will be contacted by the health department and directed to quarantine for 14 days.

Those who are asked to quarantine will be allowed to return to school on Monday, September 28 if they are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

The district said the school and the child’s classroom was thoroughly cleaned on September 11, September 14 and September 15. The elementary school is allowed to remain open due to the low exposure and low number of people in quarantine.

