Elective surgeries resume at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second time during the coronavirus pandemic, elective surgeries went on pause in late December at Glens Falls Hospital, as an increase in COVID cases spiked locally and around the country because of the holidays. But now, those surgeries are resuming.

According to Glens Falls Hospital, 1,200 surgeries had to be paused, but many are now being rescheduled. While some surgeries had to be delayed over the past few months, others still took place.

“We looked at a 60 day time frame window and if there was going to be harm to a patient if that case wasn’t done, within the next 60 days, we considered that an essential case and a case that a surgical procedure should go on without delay without hesitation,”explained Dr. Andre Johnson, Chief of Surgery.

However if a surgery could be delayed without harm to the patient, that was considered an elective case.

The doctors make it clear, that if you have a medical issue, you should not be afraid of getting COVID-19 while at the hospital.

“It has been heart wrenching to see patients come in with medical conditions that were left to worsen because patients were afraid of coming to the hospital,” stated Dr. Benjamin Reiff, Chief of Anesthesiology. “The fact is, the hospital is buttoned down and quite safe from getting COVID.”