NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Along with winter snow often comes a large amount of salt, sometimes not in the places its needed. New Baltimore has been using Magic Minus Zero for years now and claims it works very well.

According to Magic Salt Pittsburgh, the de-icing agent is a blend of magnesium chloride combined with an agricultural by-product of the distilling process, basically grain and sugar based. The town of New Baltimore highway department explains magic minus zero allows treated salt to work at lower temperatures and stays on the road where it needs to be. The town also explains that it is less corrosive than other liquid ice control products.