SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fifth annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards were held on April 30 at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The goal of The Eddies every year is to celebrate, amplify and empower professionals working in the area’s vast and eclectic music scene.

Nominations and voting for the awards are determined by a group of judges that are active in the local music community and are administered by Proctors Collaborative. This year, 209 finalists were honored in 33 categories for their work during 2022.

“In the first five years, we have had over 450 different individuals, bands and organizations nominated, some multiple times, for a total of 950 finalists,” said founder/ co-producer Jim Murphy. “There is a pre-party each year for the nominees. There is an annual Eddies Music Hall of Fame event. We featured over 45 artists performing at our events. All of it exists as a vessel for the music community to come together and celebrate.”

The evening’s top honors included soul rock singer-songwriter Buggy Jive taking home both the Video and Album of the Year, and indie pop artist Sydney Worthley receiving Record of the Year. Below is the full list of the 2023 Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards recipients.

Awards