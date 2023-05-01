SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fifth annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards were held on April 30 at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The goal of The Eddies every year is to celebrate, amplify and empower professionals working in the area’s vast and eclectic music scene.
Nominations and voting for the awards are determined by a group of judges that are active in the local music community and are administered by Proctors Collaborative. This year, 209 finalists were honored in 33 categories for their work during 2022.
“In the first five years, we have had over 450 different individuals, bands and organizations nominated, some multiple times, for a total of 950 finalists,” said founder/ co-producer Jim Murphy. “There is a pre-party each year for the nominees. There is an annual Eddies Music Hall of Fame event. We featured over 45 artists performing at our events. All of it exists as a vessel for the music community to come together and celebrate.”
The evening’s top honors included soul rock singer-songwriter Buggy Jive taking home both the Video and Album of the Year, and indie pop artist Sydney Worthley receiving Record of the Year. Below is the full list of the 2023 Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards recipients.
Awards
- Live Production Crew of the Year:
- Mirth Films
- Presenter/Promoter of the Year:
- Caffè Lena – Sarah Craig
- Music Recording Studio of the Year:
- Overit Studios
- Record Label of the Year:
- Cacophone Records
- Music Journalist of the Year:
- Michael Hochanadel
- Music Photographer of the Year:
- Frank Cavone
- Arts Publication of the Year:
- Nippertown
- Radio DJ of the Year (terrestrial or streaming) of the Year:
- Chris Wienk
- Radio Station of the Year:
- WEXT
- Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year:
- Albany Symphony Orchestra
- World Music Artist of the Year:
- Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra
- Jazz Artist of the Year:
- Joe Barna
- Electronica Artist of the Year:
- Architrave
- Punk/Hardcore Artist of the Year:
- BattleaXXX
- Metal/Hard Rock Artist of the Year:
- The Clay People
- Merit Award:
- Family Tree; Steve Candlen, Chris Carey, Lori Friday, Kenny Hohman, Chad Ploss
- Merit Award:
- Courtyard Sessions; Mirth Films
- Merit Award:
- Instruments for Students; Vanguard – Albany Symphony Orchestra
- R&B/Soul/Funk Artist of the Year:
- Victory Soul Orchestra
- DJ of the Year:
- DJ Hollyw8d
- Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year:
- B. Chaps & Freedom Stratton
- Country/Bluegrass Artist of the Year:
- Jim Gaudet and The Railroad Boys
- Country Cover Band of the Year:
- Stony Creek Band
- Americana Artist of the Year:
- Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band
- Folk/Traditional Artist of the Year (tie):
- Drank The Gold
- Folk/Traditional Artist of the Year (tie):
- Michael Eck
- Alt/Indie Artist of the Year:
- The Sea The Sea
- Jam Band of the Year:
- Annie in the Water
- Blues Artist of the Year:
- Nite Train with Thomasina Winslow
- Party Cover Band of the Year:
- Off The Record
- Solo or Duo Artist of the Year (Originals):
- Sirsy
- Solo or Duo Artist of the Year (Covers):
- Steve Candlen
- Rock/Pop Artist of the Year:
- Super 400
- Songwriter of the Year:
- Girl Blue
- Music Video of the Year:
- Buggy Jive – “Encyclopedia Black and the Case of You”
- Record of the Year:
- Sydney Worthley – “How Soon Is Now?”
- Album of the Year:
- Buggy Jive – “The Ghost of Alexander”