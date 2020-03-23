East Greenbush town parks and trails now closed

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In efforts to stop the spread, town parks and trails in East Greenbush are temporarily closed.
East Greenbush Town Supervisor Jack Conway is asking everyone to do their part by social distancing and avoiding these locations.
Only essential departments like Public Works and local police will remain open. To sign up for the Town of East Greenbush NIXLE Alert Notification System, text TWNEGNY to 888-777.
