East Greenbush school celebrating National Blue Ribbon Award

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Meadow Elementary School in the East Greenbush Central School District is celebrating their 2021 National Blue Ribbon Award. The celebration will be held outside the school on October 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award honors schools that create safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Green Meadow is one of 325 schools in the country, including one of 19 schools in New York, to receive the 2021 award.

The event is for students, teachers, staff and families. The celebration will feature opening remarks from the principal, a student chorus performance, remarks from the superintendent, Rensselaer County Executive and others, and a will conclude with a fireworks display.

The celebration will also include food trucks, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, a magician, and a DJ.

