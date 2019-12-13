East Greenbush police investigating a suspicious death

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in East Greenbush.

Police would not elaborate on the situation Friday morning, other than to confirm the investigation into a suspicious death. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

NEWS10 found a home on Electric Avenue roped off with police tape. Neighbors say they have seen patrol cars parked in front of the home since around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

