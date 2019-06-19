East Greenbush names first female police chief

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — History is made in East Greenbush with the appointment of the new police chief.

Elaine Rudzinski is the town’s first female police chief.

Rudzinski has been with the department for 24 years most recently as detective sergeant. She wants the department to get more involved with community policing and thinks the current team of officers will help her do so.

“We have a young department, and more to come, and I think the youth in the community will relate to them,” she said. “Probably more so than to somebody that maybe is more of a seasoned officer, so we need to utilize that.”

Rudzinski has also worked as a school resource officer and with the DARE program. She officially takes over later this month when Chief Christopher Lavin retires after serving as chief for over 29 years.