East Greenbush CSD releases hybrid model reopening plan for Fall 2020

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Central School District has released its Fall 2020 reopening plan.

The district provided families with a 94-page report that details how schools will provide in-person and virtual instruction.

The district has set forth goals and objectives to ensure the health and safety of all students, teachers and staff. They include but are not limited to:

Maintaining six-feet of social distance;

Providing face masks and that appropriate personal protective equipment is provided to staff and students;

Screening all students and staff for daily temperature checks upon arrival as well as screening questions when applicable;

To have a plan of action to assess ill students;

Protocol detailing how the district/school will provide accommodations to all students and staff who are at high risk or live with a person at high risk;

A plan to clean and disinfect schools

Grades K-5 will be at 50 percent capacity daily. When in school buildings, students and staff must maintain social distancing and wear face coverings.

Elementary students will be separated into A/B groups to attend school every other day. One day during the week will be designated for live, virtual instruction.

In the cafeteria, students will be physically distanced at an assigned seat. In the bathroom, one student per gender will be allowed at a time and be monitored by staff.

Grades 6-8 will be at approximately half student capacity daily. Students in Transitions and Self-Contained Classes come every day, which is approximately 485 students, according to the district.

Goff Middle School students will be separated into A/B groups and attend school every other day. Cohort A will attend in-person on Monday and Thursday, and Cohort B will attend in-person on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday will be designated for live virtual instruction for all students. Special Education students in self-contained classes will attend in-person every day except

Wednesday.

Desks in classrooms will be labeled for A-day students and B-day students.

A maximum of three students will be allowed per table in the lunch room. Eligible seats for use will be marked. Students will be able to choose their seat initially and then will be assigned the seat for contact tracing purposes.

Bathroom usage will be allowed for one student at a time.

Grades 9-12 will be at approximately half student capacity daily on a four-day cycle. The Academic and Life Skills Class students will come daily. High school students and staff must wear face coverings when in the building and maintain six-feet of social distance.

While in the cafeteria, students will be spaced six feet apart. They will be able to choose

their seat initially and then will be assigned the seat for contact tracing purposes.

Bathroom usage will be allowed for one student at a time.

Columbia High School students will be separated into A/B groups and attend school every other day. Wednesday will be designated for live virtual instruction.

The school district said they want to ensure students feel safe, engaged and excited to learn whether it is in-person, remote, or combination of the two.

A hybrid education model provided by the East Greenbush Central School District.

Students with disabilities, who require a highly specialized program, such as an all-day special class, will attend in-person instruction four out of five days a week.

Students with disabilities, who participate in less restrictive programming such as integrated co-teaching, consultant teacher services, and a period of special class will follow the same hybrid model as their general education peers, supported by their special education teacher/case manager daily.

The district’s plan also includes an overview of student nutrition, transportation, arrival and dismissal as well as maintaining students’ social emotional well being.

Questions and concerns about the plan may be directed to either school principals or the superintendent’s office at simonsje@egcsd.org.

Any parent or guardian who believes their child will be unable to return to school for in-person learning should contact the building principal of their child’s school by August 24 or as soon as practical.

The District will review the matter and discuss options with the parent or guardian to

address their concerns.

Read the district’s full plan, HERE.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES